WWE Announces Women’s WarGames Match Participants For Survivor Series 2024

The Women’s WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series 2024 is set.

During the November 18 episode of WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley made her return and declared herself for the Women’s WarGames match.

Ripley will join the team of Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi and IYO SKY, as they take on the five-women team of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae in the WWE Survivor Series 2024 Women’s WarGames showdown.

As noted, Belair vs. Jax has been announced for the Women’s WarGames Advantage Match for WWE Survivor Series on next week’s episode of WWE Raw on November 25.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is scheduled for November 30.