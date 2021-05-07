WWE Announces WrestleMania Backlash Opponents For Robert Roode And Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Rey & Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming WWE WrestleMania Backlash PPV.

WWE just confirmed the match this afternoon.

Below is the current card for the WrestleMania Backlash PPV on 5/16 from the Yuengling Center-

-WWE Championship Triple Threat: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

-RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (C) vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio