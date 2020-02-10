WWE Announces WrestleMania In Hollywood For Next Year

WWE has officially announced that WrestleMania 37 will take place from SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium as we add this facility to the list of iconic venues that have hosted our pop-culture extravaganza.”

Below is the full announcement with details: