WWE Announces WrestleMania Night 1 Opener And Main Event

WWE has officially announced the opening and closing matches for WrestleMania 37 Night One.

Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will kick off Night One from Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will then main event the show.

Belair, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, reacted to the big news on Twitter.

“THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER! This is more than just about ME. This is more than just about US. Grateful. Blessed. We are creating History,” she wrote.

