WWE Announces WrestleMania Singers For “America The Beautiful”

WWE announced the following today-

Brantley Gilbert & Jessie James Decker to perform “America The Beautiful” at WrestleMania

As first announced by People, platinum album selling artist Brantley Gilbert and chart-topping singer and songwriter Jessie James Decker will perform “America the Beautiful” to kick off WrestleMania 38 on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, respectively, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Brantley Gilbert will perform just prior to WrestleMania Saturday and Jessie James Decker will perform in advance of WrestleMania Sunday.

“Brantley and Jessie are the latest in a long line of renowned artists who have opened WWE’s biggest event of the year and we look forward to them continuing this great tradition across consecutive nights at WrestleMania 38,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group.

“It’s such a pleasure to be invited to perform at WrestleMania 38,” said Gilbert. “I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday night, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it. See you there!”

“It is always an honor to sing America the Beautiful,” said Decker. “It is a song that means so much to me, celebrating the country I love. Thank you WWE for having me. I can’t wait to be a part of WrestleMania 38.”

Gilbert, a two-time platinum album selling artist (Halfway To Heaven, Just As I Am), released his latest single “Rolex on a Redneck” with multi-platinum and Grammy nominated artist Jason Aldean on March 25. The American country rock artist has toured with the likes of Willie Nelson, Kid Rock, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and more.

Decker is a celebrated singer and songwriter, TV personality, fashion designer, beauty and lifestyle influencer, entrepreneur, and two-time New York Times best-selling author. She has emerged as a multi-platform juggernaut juggling fashion brands like her personally designed Kittenish line, along with her television hosting duties. The singer’s authentic style captivated listeners everywhere on her self-titled debut and 2017’s Southern Girl City Lights, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Now signed to Warner Music Nashville and with more than 150 million streams under her belt, Decker has begun a new musical chapter of growth and empowerment with her latest project The Woman I’ve Become EP.