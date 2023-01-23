WWE Appears to Pass on Signing Former AEW and Impact Wrestling Talent for the Time Being

Kylie Rae, a former AEW and Impact Wrestling star, recently received a WWE tryout match, but it appears that the company will not sign her for the time being. Kylie addressed the situation during an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast.

“Never say never, to my knowledge, not in the [Royal] Rumble. As far as something long-term, at this point, I got the, ‘not right now’ deal, which is okay. If it’s meant to be, it’ll happen. If it’s meant to be, it would have happened. It’s more so, they’re having us still come back for extra work, I was there this past Friday and the Friday before. From what it felt like, I can’t speak on their behalf because I don’t know, but from what it felt like, after the match, they were, maybe I’m naive, but they seemed very happy with it. It feels good being there. The environment, it feels very positive and genuine and people are happy. Maybe I’m naive. I’m not signed, I’m not contracted, I don’t have to be there every week. I don’t know anybody else’s experience, but from my experience, it’s been wonderful. I loved it there. The fact that I keep getting contacted to do extra work is probably a good sign.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)