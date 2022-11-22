WWE Applies for New Trademark for Sarah Logan and The Viking Raiders

On November 16, WWE filed a trademark application for the name “Valhalla.”

Sarah Logan and The Viking Raiders used the name “Valhalla” in the weeks leading up to their return on WWE SmackDown two weeks ago, when they attacked Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma. It appears that this will be the faction’s new name.

Valhalla is an Old Norse name that means “hall of the fallen” and refers to the place where slain Viking warriors “lived blissfully under the leadership of Odin the God. Valhalla is depicted as a splendid palace, roofed with shields, where the warriors feast on the flesh of a boar slaughtered daily and made whole again each evening. They drink liquor that flows from the udders of a goat, and their sport is to fight one another every day. Thus they will live until the Ragnarök (Doomsday), when they will march out the 540 doors of the palace to fight at the side of Odin against the giants. When heroes fall in battle it is said that Odin needs them to strengthen his forces for the Ragnarök,” according to Britanica.

The use description included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing is as follows:

“Mark For: VALHALLA™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”