WWE Applies To Trademark Several WCW Related Events

On November 3rd, WWE applied to trademark the terms Bash At The Beach, SuperBrawl, BattleBowl, Bunkhouse Stampede, The Match Beyond and Slamboree.

Here is the description of these filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

The filings for the trademarks note that they are for the following, “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”