WWE Asking Fans To Send In Details On Their Memorabilia Collections

WWE is looking for large collections of pro wrestling memorabilia. The WWE Universe Twitter account announced today that they are looking for fans who are interested in showing off their prized wrestling possessions. They are calling on fans to email memorabilia@wwecorp.com with a photo and some details of the collection.

WWE tweeted:

“WWE is on a quest to find lost, but not forgotten, wrestling memorabilia! It’s time to unearth your collection of prized wrestling possessions. Email memorabilia@wwecorp.com with a photo and tell us about your memorabilia. The rarer the treasure, the better the story!”

There’s no word yet on which upcoming project WWE wants your memorabilia collections for, but we will keep you updated. WWE and A&E announced back in May that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will be hosting a series called “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures” in the near future, but there’s no word yet on when it will premiere. That show will see Triple H and Stephanie take viewers on “the ultimate hunt to find some of WWE’s most iconic, lost memorabilia” as they lead a team of collectors, WWE Superstars and Legends as they investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the United States to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive WWE collectibles. It will be interesting to see if this new tweet is for that A&E series.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see WWE’s full tweet below: