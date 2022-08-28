WWE Attempted to Re-sign Two Former Stars When Vince McMahon Was in Charge

The possibility of a former tag team from WWE making a comeback to the company earlier this year was reportedly discussed, but those discussions reportedly came to an end.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE reportedly made some inquiries about bringing back the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. During the time that Vince McMahon was still with the company, overtures were made to them.

Johnson stated that, “they weren’t going to return on the cheap and that led to talks dissipating” as a result of what occurred with the team being released soon after WrestleMania 36.

They have been burned in the past in 2019, when they decided to re-sign with WWE rather than take a deal with AEW, and it did not turn out well for them.

Now that Triple H is in charge of creative, there is speculation that things could change.

According to Fightful, Gallows and Anderson agreed to a short extension of their contract with Impact Wrestling in order to work the recent tapings in Dallas. The original agreement between Gallows and Anderson and Impact Wrestling was to expire in July. In addition to the Wrestle Kingdom shows scheduled for 2023, they also have dates for the New Japan Pro Wrestling events that will take place next month.

It would appear at this point that a return to WWE is not in the cards for them; however, anything is possible now with the new regime.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.