WWE Attempting to Avoid Travel-Related Issues That Could Disrupt Friday’s SmackDown

WWE officials are reportedly working extra hard to avoid more travel issues that could disrupt Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

As PWMania.com previously reported, significant travel-related issues impacted Monday’s non-televised live event in Columbus, OH. Details, including Seth Rollins’ comments on why he and Becky Lynch missed the show, can be found by clicking here.

In an update, Wrestling Observer Live reports that some WWE talent and crew members have been told to leave today, Tuesday, in order to make it to Tampa, FL for Friday’s SmackDown. There should be few problems because many of the wrestlers and staffers already live in Florida.

SmackDown Superstars must still work tonight’s Supershow live event in Atlanta and Thursday’s show in Miami, but the top Superstars scheduled for the final SmackDown of 2022 will almost certainly travel to Tampa.

Raquel Rodriguez will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Sheamus will face Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owen and John Cena will face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown.