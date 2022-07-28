WWE Attempting to Bring Back Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi’s appearances on RAW and SmackDown might not have been their last for WWE fans.

Vince McMahon’s departure as CEO of the company may have increased the likelihood that Banks, Naomi and WWE will come to an agreement. The problem for Banks and Naomi was McMahon, not Stephanie or Triple H.

When Dave Meltzer and John Ourand were guests on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, he was questioned about the most recent developments with Banks and Naomi.

“It’s kind of up in the air. They’re gone,” Meltzer said. “The last I heard was that there would be attempts made to reconcile, especially with Vince gone. So, it’s up in the air. I don’t think there’s anything definite just yet.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Naomi and Banks both deleted WWE off their Twitter bios and from their Instagram pages. WWE removed the pair from the WWE TV intros and deleted both of their official Facebook pages. Additionally, Peacock removed Banks’ avatar. The WWE creative team is reportedly operating under the assumption that Banks and Naomi will never return after being taken from the internal roster last week. One creative source said that they had not heard of any backup ideas or plans in case things went wrong and Banks and Naomi returned. The tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions has also received no updates or internal discussion.

As of the time of writing, Banks and Naomi are still listed as SmackDown Superstars on the WWE website. Two sources claim that Banks’ release was granted in early June, but no other sources have verified that information, and WWE has not officially confirmed Banks’ departure either. Banks and Naomi left RAW on the May 16 episode because they were unhappy with creative. The WWE then announced the two were suspended and stripped them of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. It was later revealed that they had been suspended without pay. Their merchandise was also pulled for the duration of the suspension.

Banks was confirmed at the C2E2 convention in Chicago, as was revealed on Wednesday. It’s a non-wrestling appearance, and Banks is billed using her real name, Mercedes Varnado. It was also revealed that Banks is reportedly asking for $30,000 for non-WWE appearances.

