WWE Award To Be Featured At The ESPY Awards

The Best WWE Moment category will be returning to ESPN’s ESPY Awards this year. Voting is now open with the following 16 moments on the list.

The ESPYs will air on 7/10 on ABC.

WWE sent the following details-

Best WWE Moment category returns to the ESPYS

VOTE HERE

The Best WWE Moment category is returning to the ESPYS in 2021, and the WWE Universe will have their say in the winner.

The 2021 ESPYS presented by Captial One will take place July 10, 2021 on ABC. Roman Reigns took home the Best WWE Moment Award in 2019 for his inspirational return to Raw after announcing his leukemia was in remission. The Universal Champion is nominated again this year along with 15 other unforgettable moments from the past year.

Voting will take place on ESPN.com/espys with the first round comprised of these eight matchups:

MATCH 1

Dominik Mysterio makes in-ring debut at SummerSlam, with dad Rey Mysterio in his corner

Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown and aligns with Paul Heyman

MATCH 2

Pat McAfee confronts and punts Adam Cole

Goldberg returns to challenge Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship

MATCH 3

Keith Lee breaks Adam Cole’s record 403-day reign as NXT Champion at The Great American Bash

Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair become the first Black women to battle in a WrestleMania main event

MATCH 4

Edge wins the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble and becomes the third person ever to win from the No. 1 spot

Kevin Owens stuns Logan Paul at WrestleMania

MATCH 5

Sasha Banks wins the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell

Randy Orton sets The Fiend on fire at TLC

MATCH 6

Undertaker celebrates his 30th anniversary and gives his final farewell

Bobby Lashley wins WWE Championship for the first time

MATCH 7

Bayley turns on Sasha Banks

Bad Bunny teams with Damian Priest at WrestleMania and unveils a “Bunny Destroyer”

MATCH 8

Bianca Belair wins the Women’s Royal Rumble, sets record for longest time spent in the match

The Miz cashes in MITB at Elimination Chamber, becomes the first two-time Grand Slam champ