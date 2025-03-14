WWE Backlash Announced For Enterprise Center In St. Louis On May 10

WWE issued the following:

ST. LOUIS TO HOST BACKLASH ON SATURDAY, MAY 10

Tickets On Sale Friday, March 21 at 10am CT

Presale Begins Wednesday, March 19 at 10am CT

Fans Can Now Register for Presale Access to Backlash by Visiting https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-backlash-2025

March 14, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Backlash will emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, May 10. The event will feature St. Louis native Randy Orton in addition to WWE Superstar John Cena who will make his first Backlash appearance since 2009 as he continues his year-long farewell tour.

The announcement follows a record-breaking Backlash in 2024, which generated the then-largest gate for any arena show in WWE history. The Premium Live Event was held in front of a sell-out crowd at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 21 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster.com. Presale for Backlash tickets will begin Wednesday, March 19 at 10am CT and end Thursday, March 20 at 11:59pm CT. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-backlash-2025.

Additionally, Backlash Priority Passes are now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive passes give fans the opportunity to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit http://onlocationexp.com/backlash.

St. Louis has a rich WWE history that spans decades, having hosted Royal Rumble® (2012, 2022), Money In The Bank® (2017), Survivor Series® (2014, 1998), and other live events.

