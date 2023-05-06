WWE Backlash Cold Open Video, WWE Now Preview For Tonight’s Show In Puerto Rico

– WWE Backlash 2023 goes down tonight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, featuring multiple-time Grammy award winner Bad Bunny as the show host. Ahead of tonight’s show, WWE has released the official cold open video that will start off the show. The official description for the video, which you can view below, reads: “Revenge will be the Soundtrack” when WWE Backlash descends on Puerto Rico with host Bad Bunny taking on Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, Cody Rhodes going to war against Brock Lesnar, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle battling The Usos and Solo Sikoa and more.

– Additionally, WWE has released their “WWE Now” preview with McKenzie Mitchell for tonight’s highly-anticipated premium live event. The official description for the video, which you can view below, reads: “Cody Rhodes battles Brock Lesnar, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest meet in a San Juan Street Fight, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley both defend their titles, and more. Here’s your preview for tonight’s WWE Backlash.”