WWE Backlash From Puerto Rico Streaming Live On Peacock Next Friday At Noon

You can officially pencil in details for the WWE Backlash 2023 premium live event.

Ahead of the upcoming WWE Backlash 2023 special event in Puerto Rico, details for the official WWE Backlash press conference was announced.

During this week’s special 2023 WWE Draft night one edition of Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that next Friday at Noon will be the WWE Backlash 2023 press conference.

The official presser for WWE Backlash will feature Bad Bunny and many WWE Superstars, and will be streamed live via Peacock.

