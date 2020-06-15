WWE Backlash Results – June 14, 2020

– The 2020 WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show opens up from WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Scott Stanford welcomes us. He’s joined by Peter Rosenberg. They hype up tonight’s big event. We get a promo for Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Renee Young is now joined by WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T with all three checking in from home. Booker believes Jax will take the title tonight. We go to Charly Caruso backstage at the arena. She’s with Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair believes Randy Orton will win “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” tonight. Christian talks some heavy words to Flair and makes the case for WWE Hall of Famer Edge to win. Christian says Orton has never had to work for anything in his life.

– Back from a break and Stanford discusses the WWE Universal Title Handicap Match with Rosenberg. They show a video package for that match. We also see the new music video from The Miz and John Morrison. Rosenberg isn’t happy with Stanford’s dancing. We get a plug for RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defending against The Viking Raiders. Booker goes with Erik and Ivar but JBL disagrees. Renee leads us to a video package for Edge vs. Orton now. Renee and her guests discuss the match and the billing around it before we go to the ring.

WWE United States Title Match: Andrade vs. Apollo Crews

We go to the WWE Performance Center with Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe at ringside. Out first for the Kickoff match is Andrade with Zelina Vega and Angel Garza. We see WWE NXT developmental trainees in the crowd as “fans” for the show. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews as Mike Rome does the introductions.

The music interrupts before we get going and out comes Kevin Owens. He joins the announcers for commentary. The bell rings and they go at it in the ring. They collide with shoulders and run the ropes again. Andrade avoids a dropkick as Owens cheers Apollo on. They tangle and Andrade takes control with a submission over the ropes from the apron. The referee counts while they’re on the floor now. Crews back-drops Andrade onto the steel ramp. Crews returns to the ring and Andrade crawls after him. Andrade resets the count. Crews hits a moonsault from the apron and lands on his feet.

Crews brings it back in the ring and hits a long suplex for a 2 count. Garza has words with the referee from ringside. Andrade ends up sending Crews face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Andrade with the running double knees in the corner for a 2 count. Andrade goes to the top as Vega cheers him on. Crews cuts Andrade off. Andrade fights back but Crews unloads while Andrade is sitting on the top turnbuckle. Crews climbs up for a hurricanrana but Andrade drops him on the top turnbuckle. Andrade beats on Crews and turns him upside down in the corner. Andrade goes for the big stomp but misses. Crews gets free and catches Andrade as he charges, launching him over his head into the turnbuckles.

Crews keeps control and clotheslines Andrade, then rams him back into the corner. Crews with more shoulder thrusts in the corner. Crews whips Andrade across the ring and splashes him. Crews with a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Andrade counters the Olympic Slam but Crews dropkicks him. Crews keeps an eye on Garza and Andrade takes advantage with a forearm. Crews tries to suplex Andrade to the floor but he hangs on and they both are on the apron now, trading shots. Andrade ends up hitting a big DDT from the apron for a close 2 count. Andrade and Vega can’t believe it. Crews blocks the Hammerlock DDT. Crews kicks Andrade while he’s up top now. Crews presses Andrade high and slams him. Crews with the standing moonsault and another for a pin attempt but Garza gets on the apron. Owens gets up and pulls him to the floor. Owens follows up with a big Stunner to Garza as Crews looks on. Crews goes back to Andrade and hits the sitdown powerbomb for the pin to retain.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Vega is furious with what’s happened in and out of the ring. Crews stands tall as we go to replays. Crews joins Owens on the ramp and they pose together. Owens heads to the back as Vega and her team argue. Crews raises the title on the ramp.

– Back from a break and Stanford sends us to a video package on Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy. We also get words from The Celtic Warrior in a pre-recorded promo. Stanford and Rosenberg talk about tonight’s Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles now. We get a video package on tonight’s WWE Title match next. We go back to Stanford and Rosenberg for more Backlash discussion. Rosenberg believes Orton will defeat Edge. That’s it for the Backlash Kickoff.

– The 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view opens up with a video package featuring “The Greatest Show” by Panic! At The Disco.

– We’re live on a slight tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Michael Cole is at ringside with Corey Graves.

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

We go to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The IIconics are out next, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. We go backstage to Charly Caruso with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. There’s some

The bell rings and Cross, Bayley and Kay start tings off. Cross ends up getting double teamed and dropped in the middle of the ring. Banks comes in for more chaos in the ring. The three teams have a stand off in the middle of the ring now. Banks, Royce and Bliss tie up now. Royce with a roll up on Banks for 2 as Bliss breaks it up. They continue to trade offense before stopping to knock the others off the apron. Another stand off in the middle of the ring. Cross takes Banks to a corner while Royce and Bliss are in another. Cross and Bliss get the upperhand and in comes Cross off a tag.

Royce levels Cross with a kick to the face for a 2 count. Bayley comes in off a tag but the referee didn’t see it. He makes them re-do it. Bayley works over Royce and Cross now. Bayley with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Kay comes in and levels Cross with a big boot for a 2 count as Bayley breaks it up. Kay stomps on Cross and shows frustration.

Kay and Bayley double team Cross until Kay turns on her to boos. Kay swings at Bliss on the apron but misses. Banks runs interference as Bayley rolls Kay for a 2 count after Royce failed to interfere. Bliss gets dropped on the floor. Banks runs in to double team Kay but Cross breaks up Bayley’s pin. More back and forth until all three go down. Bliss tags in and clotheslines over Bayley and Royce, who also tagged in. Bliss unloads on both of them now. Bliss dropkicks Bayley and drops knees on Royce, then takes Bayley down with right hands after mounting her. Banks runs in but Bliss hits a Thesz Press and rights, the same to Royce. Bliss knocks Banks off the apron and then hits a crossbody to Bayley and Royce at the same time. Bliss with kicks to Bayley in the corner.

Banks tags in and unloads on Bliss on the corner. The chaos continues and they all go down on the floor as the fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Royce brings Banks kin. Kay runs in and stops Bayley, then they double team her to send her back out to the floor. The IIconics continue to double team Banks but Cross and Bliss make the save.

Bliss and Cross take control with a double team. Bliss ends up hitting Twisted Bliss on Royce in the middle of the ring. Bliss holds it for the pin but Banks runs in and steals it, covering to retain.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

– After the match, Banks and Bayley take their titles to ringside to celebrate as the music hits. They lean up against the announce table and raise their titles as we go to replays. Banks and Bayley continue to taunt the other teams on the way to the back.

– We see WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman arriving in his car earlier today. The windshield has been fixed. Strowman heads into the building.

– Cole sends us to a video package for Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy.

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

We go back to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Sheamus is out next.

The bell rings and Hardy rallies the crowd. A “you got pissed on!” chant starts up. Sheamus takes Hardy down and manhandles him some while Hardy struggles. They get up and Sheamus backs Hardy into the corner. Hardy with a side headlock, keeping Sheamus down now. Sheamus takes it to the corner and they break but Sheamus nails a cheap shot. Sheamus with some trash talking while keeping Hardy down in the corner. Sheamus keeps control but Hardy kicks him and dropkicks the knee out. Hardy stomps away in the corner while Sheamus is down now.

Hardy launches himself low at Sheamus in the corner. Hardy keeps Sheamus against the ropes but Sheamus charges up with a clothesline. Sheamus with a clothesline and more strikes against the ropes as the crowd boos and the referee warns him. Hardy back drops Sheamus to the apron but he hangs on. Hardy charges and dropkicks the knee out again. Sheamus goes down on the floor and Hardy follows.

Hardy runs and leaps off the steel steps, dropping Sheamus in front of the announcers. Hardy slams Sheamus face-first into the announce table. Hardy takes the steps apart but has second thoughts. Hardy comes back in but Sheamus overpowers and rams him back into the corner. Sheamus unloads with stiff shots as the referee warns him. Sheamus lifts Hardy with a suplex but rams him on the top of the ring post. Hardy hits his knee hard.

Sheamus keeps control and drops a flying knee from the corner. Hardy kicks out at 2. Sheamus yells at the crowd for being enablers. Sheamus puts a boot to Hardy’s throat to keep him down. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker, and another. Hardy still kicks out at 2.

Sheamus keeps Hardy grounded with a headlock now. Hardy tries to make a comeback but Sheamus levels him with a big jumping knee to the head for 2. Sheamus yells out at the announcers, then goes back to keeping Hardy down with a headlock. Sheamus with a rake to the eyes as the crowd rallies for Hardy. Hardy fights out and sends Sheamus into the corner. Hardy with a back suplex. Hardy mounts more offense and takes back control. The crowd cheers Hardy on. Sheamus blocks a Twist of Fate and rolls him for 2. More back and forth now. Hardy ducks the Brogue Kick. Hardy with a Slingblade. They trade their finishers and pin attempts for a few more minutes. Sheamus applies the Cloverleaf but Hardy hangs in there. Sheamus talks some trash after beating Hardy around some more.

Sheamus unloads with the forearms to the chest on the apron. Hardy falls on the apron. Sheamus scoops Hardy on his shoulders but he hangs on in the corner. Hardy sends Sheamus into the ring post and then drops him with a Twist of Fate. Hardy goes to the top and hits the Swanton. They end up on the outside of the ring again. Jeff runs the top of the barrier and leaps off but Sheamus knocks him out of the air with a big Brogue Kick right in front of the announcers. Sheamus brings it back into the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall as we go to replays.

– Kayla is backstage with The Miz and John Morrison. She reveals that if one of them pins WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman tonight then that person becomes champion, instead of co-champions. They are surprised but act like this is OK. Otis and Mandy Rose appear and Otis teases cashing in if they win.

– We get a video package for the next match.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka

We go back to the ring and out comes Nia Jax as Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton are on commentary. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is out next.

The bell rings and Asuka mounts offense with strikes. Asuka gets on her back and goes for a Sleeper but Jax fights back. Asuka also goes for an armbar. Jax fights her off and headbutts her. Asuka blocks a shot and turns it around in the corner. More back and forth now. Asuka with the Octopus submission in the middle of the ring.

Jax throws Asuka off her back. Jax with a big clothesline now. They trade strikes. Asuka charges but Jax knocks her out of the air with a clothesline. Jax beats Asuka around the ring now. Jax scoops Asuka and slams her in the middle of the ring. Jax covers for 2. The crowd rallies for Asuka now. Jax uses the middle rope on her as the referee counts. Jax taunts Asuka some but Asuka gets up and fights back. Asuka charges but Jax catches her with a Spinebuster for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Jax keeps Asuka grounded with a Cobra Lock now.

Asuka fights out with back elbows. Asuka with a guillotine submission out of nowhere. Jax resists. Jax powers out and into a big Jackhammer for another close 2 count. Jax taunts Asuka, mentioning Kairi Sane. Asuka rocks her and fights. Asuka blocks a Samoan Drop. Jax goes to drop down but Asuka moves and she lands hard. Asuka with a Shining Wizard for a 2 count. Asuka with more offense and a Hip Attack for another pin attempt in the middle of the ring, and another.

Asuka unloads with kicks in the middle of the ring. Jax catches a kick and drops Asuka with a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. More back and forth in the corner and out to the floor now. Asuka catches Jax in an armbar on the floor but the referee continues to count. Jax beaks it into the barrier. The referee is at 8 now. Jax scoops Asuka at 9 but Asuka slides out and drops Jax with a big kick to the head. The referee counts them both out.

Double Count Out

– After the bell, the decision is announced. Asuka reacts by delivering a Hip Attack on the floor. Asuka takes her title and leaves with it as her music hits. Jax stares her down.

– MVP is backstage on the phone with someone, calling for 30 bottles of champagne to celebrate tonight’s WWE Title change. He also needs security. Lana walks up and MVP hangs up the call. Lana is responsible for some of Lashley’s success and wants to be at ringside with him. MVP didn’t make the decision and isn’t the one who she should be having this talk with. He says but she won’t because she doesn’t want to hear him tell it. MVP excuses himself so he can go deal with the next WWE Champion.

– Cole leads us to a video package for tonight’s WWE Universal Title match.

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title: The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Miz. John Morrison is out next and they head to the ring together. Miz takes the mic and needs a little pump up before becoming champion. Morrison agrees and says maybe they should share their music video that is sweeping the nation. They introduce the new music video for their “HEY! Hey Hey” single. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman interrupts and is out next for this Handicap Match.

Miz starts things off with Strowman but he immediately tags in Morrison. Miz comes from behind and decks Strowman with a cheap shot, allowing Morrison to strike. Braun fights back but Morrison uses his speed to get away and then kips up. Miz tags back in but goes to the floor to taunt Strowman. Morrison distracts Braun and Miz comes from behind. Braun fights him off but they double dropkick him. Morrison is legal now. He nails Strowman from the apron and then springboards in but Braun catches him. Morrison fights back but Braun drops him with a big punch.

Miz comes back in and unloads with axe handles, then a kick but Strowman swats it away. Strowman keeps dealing with the mind games. He knocks Miz to the floor but Morrison tags in and kicks him in the face while he’s on the floor. Miz tags back in and sends Braun back into the barrier from the ring. Morrison tags in and flies with a corkscrew, sending Braun back into the barrier. Miz and Morrison re-group on the floor and Miz brings it back in control. Miz drops Braun with a kick, then grounds him with a headlock instead of going for the pin.

Strowman splashes Miz in the corner but Morrison tags in and unloads on Strowman to bring him back down. Morrison hits Braun with elbows and several kicks while he’s down. Miz tags back in and they drop Braun with a double DDT in the middle of the ring. Miz covers but Braun kicks out at 1. Miz delivers It Kicks to the chest while Braun is on his knees. Miz shows off some and goes for the roundhouse kick but Braun delivers a huge right hand, then a big elbow and a boot. Braun rocks Morrison off the apron and launches Miz across the ring. Braun charges in the corner but Morrison tags in, and shoves Miz out of the way so Braun hits the ring post. Morrison with more offense on Braun and a big kick from the middle rope. Morrison with a running knee. Miz tags back in and goes to the top for a double axe handle.

Miz and Morrison with more offense. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale and Morrison with a shot to the back of the head. Morrison covers for a 2 count but Miz pulls him off. Miz realizes he made a mistake perhaps. Morrison goes for another pin but Braun kicks out and that sends him to the floor. Braun goes on and delivers a big chokeslam to Miz. Morrison springboards in but Braun knocks him out of the air. Braun with the running powerslam to Morrison for the pin to retain.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, the music hits as Braun gets up and raises the title. Miz and Morrison are down on their backs at ringside. Strowman yells out at them and laughs as we go to replays. Braun marches to the back and stops on the stage to raise the title and yell out. Miz and Morrison are still down in front of the announce table.

– Cole shows us how AJ Styles won tournament finals over Daniel Bryan during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX to win the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title. Kayla is backstage with AJ now. He’s holding a victory celebration on this coming SmackDown and he wants Bryan to be there. He goes on about Bryan living in a fantasy world and says he is good but he’s just not phenomenal. AJ walks off.

– We get a video for the next match.

WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out first comes Bobby Lashley with MVP. Lashley is ready to fight. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is out next.

MVP distracts Drew before the bell and Lashley suddenly attacks, manhandling him with the Full Nelson. Referees finally come to the ring and separate them after Lashley takes Drew down to the mat, still in the hold. Drew tells the referee he’s ready to go but he’s hurting. The bell rings and Lashley goes right to work on him. Drew is still wearing his ring jacket as Lashley beats him around. Lashley with a big suplex for a quick pin attempt, and another 1 count. We see Lana watching backstage on the big screen.

Lashley keeps control until Drew connects with a big knee to the gut. Drew with chops but Lashley levels him with ease. Lashley with another quick pin attempt, and another out of frustration. Lashley keeps Drew down by his arm now, working on it. Lashley finally yanks Drew’s jacket off and drives knees into the back before grounding him again to boos.

Drew manages a Northern Lights suplex out of nowhere but Lashley kicks out. Lashley with another suplex for a 2 count. MVP barks from ringside as Lashley works Drew over in the corner, talking trash as MVP does. The crowd rallies as Drew slides out of a move. They end up on the floor as the referee counts. Drew mounts offense on the outside. MVP gets too close and Drew gets in his face, backing him off. Drew goes back to work but Lashley drops him on his head. Lashley talks some trash and scoops Drew, then runs him into the ring post. Drew hits hard and goes back down as the count continues.

Drew breaks the count but rolls back to the floor to regroup as the referee backs Lashley off. Lashley runs at Drew on the outside but Drew side-steps and sends him into the barrier. MVP looks on as Drew powers up with a big suplex on the floor. Drew brings it back in but Lashley strikes. Drew blocks a shot and takes another shot to the head. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Drew comes out of the corner with a big clothesline and a big boot. Drew goes to the top and nails a big right hand. They’re both down on the mat now.

Drew gets up first to a pop. Drew scoops Lashley on his shoulder but he slides out and comes back with Drew hitting a big Spinebuster. Lashley still kicks out at 2. Lashley counters but Drew rocks him. Drew comes right back but Lashley catches him with the one arm Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for another quick 1 count. Lashley and MVP are frustrated now. Lashley sends Drew shoulder-first into the corner and then catches him with a Flatliner. Drew still kicks out at 2. MVP can’t believe it.

MVP calls for the Full Nelson now. Lashley stalks the champ as he slowly gets up. Lashley goes for the Full Nelson but Drew resists. They go to the corner and Lashley is briefly on Drew’s shoulders, but that turns into Drew hitting the reverse Alabama Slam in the middle of the ring. Drew with a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Drew goes to the top but Lashley catches him with an armbar, then goes into the Crossface. Drew powers up for a Tombstone but Lashley blocks it and applies an ankle lock in the middle of the ring now.

Drew breaks it and kicks Lashley into the corner. Lashley tries for the Spear but Drew takes him down into a Kimura Lock. Lashley grabs the bottom rope to breaks the hold. Drew takes it back to the corner. Drew pounds on Lashley up top in the corner now. Drew goes for the superplex and nails it. Lashley nails a big Spear but Drew kicks out at 2. MVP can’t believe it. Lashley is also frustrated.

Lana comes walking down the ramp now. MVP says something to her. She gets on the apron and yells at the referee. Drew shoves Lashley and he almost goes into Lana but he puts the brakes on. Drew nails a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, sending Lashley into the ropes, which sends Lana off the apron onto MVP. They both go down. Drew comes back and drops Lashley with the Claymore. Drew covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the bell, Drew is face-down on the mat but he gets up after the WWE Title is handed to him. MVP is frustrated. Lashley is down. Lana looks on from ringside and is still down, possibly about to cry. MVP stares her down. Lashley walks over and stands with MVP, then follows him to the back after looking down at his wife. Lana starts to get emotional while still on the ground. Drew poses in the corner with the title in the air. We go to replays while Drew’s music plays. Drew talks into the camera about how Lashley brought his baggage. He continues to celebrate.

– The announcers are interrupted as the camera cuts outside to The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits brawling. They damage the car of WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Erik, Ivar, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins all stop in fear and retreat inside.

The brawl continues backstage. Ford and Dawkins pull out golf clubs and get ready to fight but they turn around to Erik and Ivar, with shields and their axes. They stop and agree on fighting like men, in the ring. They all put their weapons down and The Street Profits strike first. They continue fighting through backstage as intense music plays. Dawkins and Erik fight off to another area. Ivar picks up a bowling ball and has flashbacks to the recent bowling competition on RAW. He then bowls the ball to Ford, right between his legs. Ford sells it and Ivar walks off, apologizing, fam.

Ivar finds Erik down outside. Dawkins runs and tackles him through a glass door. They land on the debris. Ivar has a flashback to eating turkey legs. “Anything you can do,” Ivar says. “We can do better,” Dawkins adds. Erik and Ford come over and they comment on how quickly everything has escalated. They limp over to the parking lot to continue the fight but here come a group of people on motorcycles. One man steps off and approaches. He takes his helmet off and it’s Akira Tozawa. “Anything you can do, we can do better,” Tozawa tells the two teams. He tosses his helmet at Ivar. He throws it away. The Profits and The Vikings get in a huddle. It’s time to do this together, take out the ninjas on motorcycles.

They stand together as The Viking Profits now, turkey legs and red cups in hand. And they want the smoke. Tozawa calls for his ninjas and they stand next to him. They take turns attacking The Profits and The Vikings but get taken out. These are mostly comedy takedowns. Tozawa calls for his back up and it’s a very large man. So large that both of the tag teams are stunned. The large man goes to take out his sword but Ivar takes a bite from a turkey leg, which he summons from the bush it was earlier knocked into. But even that’s not enough as Ivar is too shocked to attack. Erik wants to attack but Dawkins holds him back. The two teams climb to the top of an 18 wheeler. Ivar is out of breath and can’t keep up with the other three. He finally catches up and Ford says he wouldn’t be so tired if he wasn’t obsessed with turkey legs. Erik says he’s tired because he beat all the ninjas up. The Profits take credit for beating the most up. The Profits and The Vikings fight on top of the truck now. Dawkins and Erik go over the side. Ford stands with Ivar and says they’re supposed to be together. Ivar shoves him off and he also lands in the dumpster with Dawkins and Erik. Ivar leaps and lands in the trash with them.

Ivar has flashbacks to the other challenges from recent weeks, with the women telling Ivar he’s cute but not Erik. The female referee appears on a ladder next to the dumpster. She asks the two teams what they’re doing because their match is next. She also thinks Ivar is cute but not Erik. There’s something alive under the trash bags now, growling. All four of the Superstars start scrambling to get out of the dumpster. We see some sort of dragon’s tail coming from under the trash bags, maybe Loch Ness? The bizarre and lengthy segment abruptly ends and goes to a break.

– We go back to Tom, Byron and Joe. Tom confirms that there will be no RAW Tag Team Titles match tonight due to what just happened.

– The announcers introduce the next match and Byron says they will enhance the viewing experience for fans with this one, using unique camera angles and more. Tom welcomes us to what they believe will be “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” and we cut to a video package.

Edge vs. Randy Orton

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Randy Orton. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is out next. The lights go out and spotlights hit. A “MSG” graphic appears over the ring under a spotlight. We hear the voice of the late WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. He introduces Orton first and then Edge. The lights are back on now. The referee brings Orton and Edge to the middle of the ring and goes over the rules. The crowd seems much louder for this one. The bell rings and here we go.

They lock up and we get a unique camera angle to show underneath them. Orton strikes first. They break and lock back up. They break again and lock back up with Edge taking Orton down in a headlock. Orton rolls him back for a quick pin attempt. Edge keeps control with the headlock as the camera shows them from overhead. Orton turns it into a scissors around Edge’s neck now. Edge gets free but Orton dodges a follow-up clothesline. They lock back up and Edge takes control. They run the ropes a few times and Orton trips Edge, sending him flying to the floor.

They lock up again and go to the corner. Edge goes to the floor and Orton follows but Edge drops him with a big boot to the face. Edge brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. They run the ropes some more and Edge arm drags Orton and keeps him grounded. More back and forth now. They take it back to the corner and Orton stomps on the foot for boos. Edge counters with a head scissors, sending Orton face-first through the ropes and to the floor.

Orton looks to hit a superplex from the top to the floor but Edge sends him to the apron with headbutts. Orton approaches but Edge drops him on the apron again. Edge leaps from the top and knocks Orton off to the floor. He also lands hard. Orton is busted open and bleeding from his head now.

Edge drives Orton into the edge of the ring again. Edge follows back in and works Orton around the ring. Edge with knees to the gut. Edge with a side Russian leg sweep. Edge goes right into the Crossface as Orton looks for a way out. Orton gets his feet on the bottom rope and breaks free. Orton comes with a RKO outta nowhere but Edge blocks it. Edge goes for the Anti-Venom submission. Edge keeps fighting but Orton drops him in a neckbreaker/backbreaker. Orton stalks Edge on the outside now. Orton sends Edge back into the Plexiglas barrier and he goes down. Orton sends Edge into the barrier, the apron, back into the barrier. Orton keeps beating Edge around the ringside area and stops to break the count as the referee warns him to bring it back in. Orton sends Edge into the steel steps as the count continues. Orton slams Edge’s head back into the steps again, then breaks the count again.

Edge puts Edge face-first into the announce table and back down. We see Edge whispering something into Edge, taunting him, before hitting him again and bringing him back into the ring. Edge kicks out at 2 and Orton shows some frustration now. Orton starts stomping away on Edge while he’s down. Orton stomps again on the right hand and then the face. Orton keeps Edge grounded in the middle of the ring now. Edge stomps on Orton’s foot now to get free. Edge keeps fighting but Orton sends him back neck-first into the top turnbuckle and Edge goes down.

Orton looks up and smirks. He then begins the Three Amigos, indicating that he looked up for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Edge blocks the final suplex and delivers three of his own, hitting the third. They’re both down now, trading shots from the mat while down and struggling to get up. They trade chops from their knees now, then on their feet. Edge takes it to the corner and unloads. Orton goes away and ducks the chop block. Orton dropkicks Edge, sending him to the floor to retreat. Orton also slides out for a breather. Orton grabs Edge at the ring post and pulls him hard into the steel. Edge goes back down at ringside. They end up on the top again. Orton goes for a superplex but Edge resists. Orton nails the superplex and Edge is dazed. Orton smirks and slowly rolls over for the 2 count. Edge nods his head.

Orton uppercuts Edge against the ropes. Edge powers up and runs the ropes. He ducks a clothesline but they both collide in the middle of the ring, and both go down. More back and forth now. Edge finally mounts some offense and hits the low elbow to the heart while Orton is sitting up. Edge with a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Edge goes on and hits a big crossbody for another close 2 count as the crowd pops. They both slowly get up. Edge charges in the corner but Orton rolls him up. They tangle on the mat and Edge applies the Crossface submission. Orton gets free and ends up hitting an Olympic Slam for another close 2 count. Orton can’t believe it.

They run the ropes and Edge catches Orton in a powerbomb but Orton kicks out at 2. The crowd does dueling chants now. Edge charges but Orton back-drops him over the top rope to the floor. Edge comes back in but Orton meets him at the ropes and drops him with the second rope draping DDT. Orton is slow to get up as is Edge. Orton starts to stalk Edge. Edge blocks the RKO. Orton hops over Edge and goes for the RKO again but it’s blocked. Edge with the Edge-O-Matic for a close 2 count. Edge is shocked. He backs into the corner and gets hyped up now, big eyes and all. Edge pulls himself up and waits for Orton to get to his feet as the crowd cheers him on.

Orton gets up and Edge charges. Orton hops over him. Edge avoids the powerslam. Edge drops Orton with the Unprettier for another close 2 count. The crowd chants “this is awesome!” now as they both struggle to get back up. Edge gets up first and clubs Orton. Orton catches Edge and drops him over the top rope. They slowly get back up and Orton is first but Edge strikes. Orton grabs Edge in the middle of the ring and smiles as he delivers a Pedigree. Edge still kicks out at 2 and Orton is frustrated.

Orton waits for Edge to get back up. Edge counters a clothesline and delivers a Rock Bottom for a big pop. Orton still kicks out at 2. More “this is awesome!” chants from the crowd. Edge slowly crawls over and goes for the Sharpshooter but Orton breaks it and kicks him down. Orton misses a clothesline and Edge goes for a backslide now. Orton resists. Edge takes the knee out for a 2 count. Orton comes right back with a big uppercut. Orton goes for another draping DDT but Edge sends the top rope into him to stun him. Edge rolls up for a 2 count. Edge comes back in with another roll up, and another. Orton immediately comes right back with the RKO but Edge kicks out just in time. Orton is shocked.

Orton has words with the referee while Edge recovers from being face-down. Orton stares down at Edge and backs into the corner to get ready. Edge is down across the ring, slowly getting up. Orton goes to charge but Edge cuts him off with a big Spear. Edge pulls himself back up and delivers another, more aggressive Spear. Orton still kicks out at 2 and Edge is confused.

Edge takes Orton to the corner and comes off the middle turnbuckle but Orton catches him in mid-air with a huge RKO outta nowhere. Edge still kicks out at 2 and Orton can’t believe it. Orton has some words for the referee. Orton grabs Edge’s head and says some stuff to him as he lifts him back from the mat. Edge suddenly grabs Orton for his new standing submission. Orton looks to hit a low blow but the referee doesn’t see it. Orton comes right back with the punt kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton is slow to get up while Edge is flat on his back in the middle of the ring. Orton crawls over, still down low to the mat, and has more words for Edge in his face. Orton is saying something to Edge about going home to be with his family, and tell them Uncle Randy said hi. Orton gets back to his feet and has his arm raised while the music plays. We go to replays. Orton hits the corner to pose as referees enter the ring to check on Edge. Orton watches from the ramp as Edge apparently refuses help from the referees. Edge looks disappointed and defeated as Orton smirks back at him from the ramp. The 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view goes off the air.