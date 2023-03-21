Update On Tickets For WWE Backlash In Puerto Rico, Omos/Lesnar Tale Of The Tape

– WWE premiered an excellent promotional video during this week’s Monday Night Raw show to further hype the featured attraction bout of giants between Omos and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. Check out the Tale of the Tape video focusing on some of the more impressive physical statistics and attributes of “The Nigerian Giant” and “The Beast Incarnate” ahead of their collision on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” via the video embedded below.

– As noted, WWE Backlash 2023 is coming to San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The Friday, May 5, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will also be be held in the same location. During Raw, WWE premiered a promotional video hyping host Bad Bunny for the show and tickets for WWE Backlash 2023 and the Cinco de Mayo episode of SmackDown in Puerto Rico going on sale starting Tuesday, March 21, 2023.