WWE Backstage Guest For Tuesday, FS1-WWE Line-Ups Announced

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been announced as the special guest for Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET.

FS1 and WWE have also announced more line-ups of throwback programming for the next two Tuesday nights – April 28 and May 5. The following line-ups have been announced:

TUESDAY, APRIL 28:

* 7pm ET – The Best of WWE: John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches

* 8pm ET – The Best of WWE: Triple H’s Best WrestleMania Matches

* 9pm ET – The Best of WWE: The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak

* 10pm ET – The Best of WWE: Shawn Michaels’ Best WrestleMania Matches

* 11pm ET – WWE Backstage with guest Shawn Michaels

TUESDAY, MAY 5:

* 7pm ET – The Best of WWE: Ric Flair’s Best Matches

* 8pm ET – The Best of WWE: Edge’s Best WrestleMania Matches

* 9pm ET – The Best of WWE: Brock Lesnar’s Best WrestleMania Matches

* 10pm ET – The Best of WWE: Roman Reigns’ Best WrestleMania Matches

* 11pm ET – WWE Backstage