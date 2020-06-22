WWE Backstage No Longer Being Produced Weekly, FS1 Scaling Back On WWE

WWE Backstage will no longer be produced weekly, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. In addition, FS1 will be scaling back its WWE shoulder programming.

