WWE Backstage No Longer Being Produced Weekly, FS1 Scaling Back On WWE

WWE Backstage will no longer be produced weekly, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. In addition, FS1 will be scaling back its WWE shoulder programming.

FS1 is scaling back production on its boxing and WWE shoulder programming. "WWE Backstage will not longer be produced weekly. It is eliminating "Inside PBC." Double digit job losses as a result. SBJ Media will have the full story tonight. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) June 22, 2020

