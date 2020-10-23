WWE Backstage Pulled From Tonight’s Schedule

WWE Backstage has been nixed from tonight’s FS1 schedule. WWE and FOX Sports announced this past week that a special edition of WWE Backstage would air tonight at 10pm, live from the WWE ThunderDome and right after SmackDown goes off the air. Now that Backstage episode has been pulled, and an episode of WWE Talking Smack has been added to the schedule.

As seen in the FOX Sports schedule below, SmackDown is listed for 8pm, Talking Smack is scheduled for 10pm, and the SmackDown replay is scheduled for 11pm. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Kayla Braxton and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford will be hosting tonight’s Talking Smack episode. It’s likely that this same Talking Smack episode will replay on the WWE Network tomorrow morning.

There’s no word on why WWE Backstage was pulled from the schedule. The show was suspended earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted earlier this week, the original plan for tonight’s FS1 schedule was to air an episode of Talking Smack after SmackDown. A late decision was made to bring back WWE Backstage for one night only, but it looks like they have went back to the original idea. The WWE website article has also been updated to confirm tonight’s schedule change.