WWE Backstage Ratings Report For 3/31

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 134,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from the last Backstage episode that aired in the regular timeslot, which was the March 10 episode. That episode reportedly drew 35,000 viewers for a new historic low. This week’s episode is the second-highest of 2020.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week. This is up from the 0.01 rating that the show drew on March 10. The show ranked #142 on the Cable Top 150.

This week’s show aired under a modified format due to FOX Sports suspending production of their studio shows during the coronavirus pandemic, which is why the show has been off a few weeks. Charlotte Flair was the featured guest this week.