WWE Backstage Ratings Report For 6/16

This week’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 drew 175,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #110 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from last Tuesday’s Backstage episode, which drew 112,000 viewers and ranked #147 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is the best WWE Backstage viewership of the year and the second-best number in show history, going back to the November 19 episode, which drew 180,000 viewers. That was just the third official episode of Backstage after the premiere on November 5. Last week’s guest was Sonya Deville and the show had another all-women’s theme and panel. This week’s show featured WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart as the special guest. Analyst CM Punk also returned to the show this week.

FS1 aired a replay of the 1996 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view as the lead-in to Backstage last night but viewership is not available yet because the airing did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week’s WWE Evolution replay also did not make the Cable Top 150, and neither did the WrestleMania 31 replay from the week before.