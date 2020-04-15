WWE Backstage & Ruthless Aggression Ratings Report For 4/14

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 161,000 viewers and ranked #124 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s WWE Backstage episode, which drew 140,000 viewers and ranked #136 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.04 rating in the same key demographic.

This week’s Backstage episode once again aired under a modified format due to FOX Sports suspending production of their studio shows during the coronavirus pandemic. WWE Hal of Famer Edge was the featured guest. Analyst CM Punk returned this week, joining Renee Young, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on the panel.

FS1 also aired three episodes from the Ruthless Aggression series that recently premiered on the WWE Network. The 8pm airing drew 226,000 viewers and ranked #105 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The 9pm episode drew 302,000 viewers and ranked #79 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.10 rating in the key demo. The final episode at 10pm, which served as the lead-in to Backstage, drew 224,000 viewers and ranked #103 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo.