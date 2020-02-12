WWE Backstage Viewership For Last Night

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 169,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s 97,000 viewers, which tied for the third-lowest viewership in show history.

This is the second-best viewership for the show since the official premiere on November 5. The November 19 episode drew 180,000 viewers while the December 24 episode drew 153,000 viewers.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week, up from last week’s 0.05 rating.

This week’s Backstage episode ranked #132 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #145.

This week’s Backstage episode featured Charlotte Flair as the special guest. Stephanie McMahon also made her debut appearance in a pre-recorded interview with host Renee Young. The panel featured Renee, CM Punk, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and Paige this week.