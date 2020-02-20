WWE Backstage Viewership & Ratings For This Week

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 127,000 viewers.

This is down from last week’s 169,000 viewers, which was the second-best viewership for the show since the official premiere on November 5.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week, down from last week’s 0.06 rating. This week’s Backstage episode ranked #139 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #132.

Keith Lee was the special guest for this week while Mark Henry made his debut on the panel.

