WWE Backstage Viewership Stays The Same This Week

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 97,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is the same number as last week’s special episode from Miami, which was the third-lowest in show history, going back to the January 14 episode that drew 84,000 viewers, and the official premiere back on November 5, which drew just 49,000 viewers.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week, up from last week’s 0.04 rating.

This week’s Backstage episode ranked #145 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #137.

This week’s Backstage episode featured Drew McIntyre as the special guest. Analyst Ember Moon joined Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and Christian on the panel. Analyst CM Punk was not there this week.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode