WWE Bad Blood 2024 Preview And Predictions

Get ready for an exciting night of wrestling as the WWE presents its latest PLE, “Bad Blood.” It has been 20 years since WWE had a Bad Blood PPV. The event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, October 5th, at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST, streaming on Peacock.

As the Survivor Series looms in the not-so-distant future, we will see endings to some feuds while continuing and extending storylines in others. Let’s look at the matches on the card and my predictions on who will leave Bad Blood victorious.

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

This match could have been a Main Event on Monday Night Raw instead of on a PLE, but the match should be good nonetheless.

The Terror Twins vs. New Judgement Day feud started hot right after Summerslam; however, it has seemed to cool off. While this feud between Priest and Balor doesn’t end here, I’m curious to see how much longer WWE continues with it. My guess is that it will be until the end of November for the Survivor Series.

I’m going with Damian Priest pulling out the win here. There will almost certainly be interference from The Judgement Day. However, Priest will find a way to survive and pick up the win as the feud continues.

Pick: Damian Priest defeats Finn Balor.

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley

I am happy to see Bayley remain in the title picture and get a shot at recapturing her championship. Nia Jax is not losing here, but it’s a good match for both wrestlers.

The question does loom: What about Tiffany Stratton? WWE has done a great job of causing friction between Stratton and Jax. While a briefcase cash-in will not happen here, they are making it intriguing to watch as an implosion between the two is imminent.

Pick: Nia Jax defeats Bayley to retain the Women’s Championship.

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

This match should be entertaining. Dominick Mysterio has always been the focal point during this feud, and the title was secondary. Again, Dominick will be the focal point in this match as he’s suspended about the ring in a shark cage.

This feud is another feud that will most likely continue. For that reason, I am going with Liv Morgan to win the match and retain here, with the help of Dominick, who will most likely find a way out of the cage to help Morgan.

Pick: Liv Morgan defeats Rhea Ripley to retain the Women’s World Championship.

Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

This match should end the feud between these two superstars. They’re tied at one match apiece, and what better way to culminate this feud than in a Hell in a Cell match?

I would like to see Drew win here, as I think a win would do more for him than Punk. Unfortunately, that is not how this is going to go down.

I cannot see how the WWE is having Punk lose his first feud back since injury. Unless this feud continues, which I don’t think it should or will, CM Punk is walking away with the victory.

Pick: CM Punk defeats Drew McIntyre.

Tag Team Main Event Match: Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu)

This match is the match I am most looking forward to and one of the harder ones to predict.

It’s great to see Jacob Fatu here in this spot. He’s a believable badass, athletic, and has so much talent! Solo has also been great as the leader in this Bloodline 2.0.

Conversely, you have a team of two of the biggest superstars in wrestling today: Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns! Bitter rivals turned partners with one common goal: bringing down the New Bloodline faction.

It almost feels like Solo and Fatu need to win this match. And with Cody and Roman teaming up for the first time, it would be easy to give them a win without hurting Roman or Cody.

I also think they will keep Jacob and Roman away from each other for most of the match, feeding into a build-up when they finally face off, whether here or down the road.

In the end, I do think The Bloodline will strike first and get the first win here as we move closer to Survivor Series and War Games. Cody Rhodes is most likely taking the pinfall here.

How The Bloodline wins is intriguing. Will there be interference from other Bloodline members? Will there be miscommunication among the Babyfaces? Will KO play a part in this, costing them the match and turn heel? Only time will tell as it all goes down this Saturday!

Pick: The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu defeat Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns.