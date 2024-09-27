WWE Bad Blood 2024 Theme Song Revealed

Metro Boomin, who is featured in the promotional trailer for the October 5 WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, along with Future, provide the audio sounds of “GTA” for the highly-anticipated show.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed the song as the official theme for WWE Bad Blood 2024 on Friday.

“We’re heading to Atlanta next Saturday… and this is what’ll be playing the whole way there,” Levesque wrote via X. “‘GTA’ by Metro Boomin and Future is an official theme song of WWE Bad Blood.”

Join us here on 10/5 for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage.