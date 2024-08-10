WWE Bash In Berlin To Feature Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens Title Match

The co-main event for the next WWE premium live event is set.

After Raw turned in GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as their main event for WWE Bash In Berlin 2024, the blue brand turned in their own on Friday night.

During this week’s post-SummerSlam episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Cody Rhodes will be defending his WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the big PLE.

WWE Bash In Berlin is scheduled for August 30, 2024.