WWE Begins To Hint The End Of Damage CTRL

Cracks are forming within Damage CTRL.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Bayley revealed that she would compete against Piper Niven and Michin in a Triple Threat Match to determine who would be the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were upset by that since they believed one of them should be given a chance, as Bayley already had an opportunity, causing tension between the group. Bayley then went to Adam Pearce to have IYO replace her in the match.

Bayley watched from the ringside as IYO triumphed to earn the opportunity for a title shot. Corey Graves attempted to downplay factional tensions during commentary, but Kevin Patrick pointed out that Bayley uses IYO to carry out her orders, suggesting that the split is coming soon.

Click here for WWE RAW results. Here are some related highlights: