Michael Mansury, WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, has left the company, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting.

Mansury, who was with the company since 2009, reportedly gave his notice several months ago. Johnson noted the following about Mansury:

“Mansury was seen as a big part of the Triple H regime and some in the company had dubbed him unofficially as the “next” Kevin Dunn, as in the idea was that he would one day fill Dunn’s role down the line.”