WWE Being Accused of Contract Tampering By MLW

PWInsider.com is reporting that Major League Wrestling is accusing WWE of attempting to tamper with the contracts of MLW talents. MLW attorneys have reportedly been in contact with WWE attorneys this week and Mike Johnson noted the following:

“One MLW source claimed that the promotion had an ‘abundance’ of evidence should the matter need to go to court, but hoped that would not happen.”

It appears that the allegations are not in regards to Davey Boy Smith Jr. appearing on The Bump but rather “multiple talents” being contacted. Any direct communication with WWE would be considered to be a breach of contract.

WWE sources reportedly downplayed the accusations.