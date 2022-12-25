WWE Being Cautious About Drew Mcintyre’s Return, Update on His Status

WWE is reportedly taking extra precautions with Drew McIntyre.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McIntyre suffered an eardrum rupture during the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. After Survivor Series, he worked an eight-man match at the November 27 live event in Portland, Maine, teaming with The Brawling Brutes to defeat The Bloodline. Later that month, he announced that he was “medically disqualified” and would be unable to team with Sheamus to face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on December 9 SmackDown. It was then reported that he was scheduled to return at Monday’s post-Christmas live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, but he was pulled from the entire holiday tour just a few days ago. Until Friday, it was expected that McIntyre would return to the ring at the post-Christmas live events, but word has come down that he will not appear in any capacity at next week’s shows.

In an update, PWInsider reports that while McIntyre could have worked the post-Christmas live events next week, officials are erring on the side of caution to ensure he’s “beyond 100%” ready to go when doctors do medically clear him.

There is no word on when McIntyre will return now that he has been pulled from the post-Christmas shows. McIntyre reportedly wanted to wrestle again before being pulled, but officials decided to keep him out of the ring.

McIntyre was supposed to face The Bloodline in eight-man tag team action at Monday’s MSG event, but the main event was changed to Owens and Strowman vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

