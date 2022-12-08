WWE Being “Extra Cautious” With Injured Wrestler Due to Upcoming Event in 2023

The Creed Brothers vs. Sanga & Veer Mahaan was scheduled for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event. However, the match was canceled during Wednesday’s episode of NXT because Julius needed more tests after suffering a potential rib injury.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Julius is fine and that the match was canceled due to Veer’s minor injury. WWE is being cautious with him because the promotion is returning to India on January 18 for a live event at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India, which has a 5,000-seat capacity.

“Veer is injured,” Meltzer stated before Bryan Alvarez noted, “a very minor injury, but they’re still not letting him wrestle.”

Meltzer continued, “They’re trying to protect him because Veer and Sanga have to be healthy for that India show that’s built all around them in mid-January, and there’s a lot of money involved. They basically can’t risk him being hurt to miss that show, so they pulled him from this show.”

Alvarez added, “From my understanding, he absolutely 100% could wrestle, but they are being extra cautious. Anybody else in this world would wrestle with this kind of injury. It’s like a broken finger or something.”