WWE Being Investigated by Another Law Firm

After the current Vince McMahon scandal, another law firm is considering filing a class-action lawsuit against WWE.

On behalf of WWE investors, the shareholder protection legal firm Kaskela Law LLC declared today that it is looking into any “violations of the securities laws” by WWE.

The focus of the investigation is “whether WWE and/or the Company’s Officers and Directors violated the Securities Laws or broke their fiduciary duties in connection with the foregoing alleged misbehaviour.”

There are now nine law firms investigating WWE. They join various other law companies including Scott+Scott, Rosen Law Firm, Schall Law Firm, Brager Eagel & Squire, Labaton Sucharow, Moore Kuehn PLLC, Pomerantz Law Firm, and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC.

According to the press release, the company cited the initial Wall Street Journal report involving Vince McMahon, who is under investigation by WWE’s board for paying a former employee $3 million in settlement for an alleged sexual relationship.

The legal team also brought up the second Wall Street Journal revelation from last week concerning McMahon paying $12 million in hush money to four women over the course of 16 years to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

The alleged payouts were made to former WWE employees who were all bound by agreements that prevented them from disclosing their interactions with him or any prospective legal claims.

