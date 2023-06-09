WWE Believes NXT Can Be A “Standalone Brand Instead Of Just Being A Developmental System”

WWE is thought to have recently booked main roster stars on NXT television in an effort to boost the show’s viewership numbers. WWE CEO Nick Khan discussed the future of the NXT brand with The Hollywood Reporter.

Khan said, “Initially, NXT was on WWE Network. And then when the pandemic hit, USA/NBCU needed content, we did not miss a week of production. … So we went with Tuesday nights NXT on USA from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern time. NXT ratings are also trending up … so that is going in the right direction. We think NXT has the viability to be its own standalone brand instead of just being a developmental system – a third brand, if you will, where you can see cross-over from our superstars on Raw and SmackDown to NXT while our young talent develops there. Once we get all of that situated, then we will look at other nights of the week to develop new content as well.”