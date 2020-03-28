WWE Birthdays, Uncensored Broken Skull Sessions To Air On WWE Network, Cesaro

– WWE has announced that “Broken Skull Sessions Uncensored” will be coming to the WWE Network this Tuesday. This will show past episodes of the interview show with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin completely uncensored and unfiltered. Austin currently has episodes in the on-demand section with Big Show, Kane, The Undertaker, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Below is a preview for the new “Uncensored” versions:

– WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali turns 34 years old today while former WWE star Rory McAllister turns 44 and The Warlord turns 58. Also, today would have been the 47th birthday of former WWE Intercontinental Champion “Umaga” Eddie Fatu and the 62nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig.

– Tribe Gaming announced this week that they have raised more than $1 million in seed funding, their first round of outside capital. The mobile gaming eSports organization and content collective welcomed several new investors, including WWE Superstar Cesaro, NBA star Gordon Hayward, mobile gaming veteran Kristian Segerstrale, and others.

As seen below, Cesaro commented on the big announcement from Tribe.

“I’m very excited to be part of @TribeGaming! Let’s goooooooo,” he wrote.

You can see the related tweets below:

I’m very excited to be part of @TribeGaming! Let’s goooooooo https://t.co/NahVeVfnFB — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) March 26, 2020

Truly an amazing day for @TribeGaming! We’ve received a $1M investment from the likes of @gordonhayward @WWECesaro & @ksegerstrale to fuel our drive to become the largest mobile gaming content collective in the world. (…and we're just getting started) https://t.co/Hp6YaqJiJY pic.twitter.com/VsCgvT572Q — Chief Pat (@ChiefPat) March 26, 2020