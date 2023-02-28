WWE Black History Month Video With New Day & Bianca Belair, Chyna On WWE Legends, Cena/Rock

By
Matt Boone
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

– With February wrapping up, WWE has released the latest Black History Month video, which features The New Day and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Check out the video below.

– Also new is the official promotional trailer for this week’s WWE on A&E program premiering this weekend, with Joanie “Chyna” Laurer on A&E Biography: WWE Legends. Check out the video below.

– This week’s A&E: WWE Rivals episode focuses on the rivalry between WWE legends Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena.

