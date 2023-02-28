WWE Black History Month Video With New Day & Bianca Belair, Chyna On WWE Legends, Cena/Rock

– With February wrapping up, WWE has released the latest Black History Month video, which features The New Day and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Check out the video below.

In celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth, @BiancaBelairWWE, The New Day and more are surprised with video messages from WWE fans sharing stories of how they’ve been inspired by their favorite Superstars. pic.twitter.com/yFZcDPxZQC — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023

– Also new is the official promotional trailer for this week’s WWE on A&E program premiering this weekend, with Joanie “Chyna” Laurer on A&E Biography: WWE Legends. Check out the video below.

Biography: WWE Legends continues this Sunday with the ninth wonder of the world, @ChynaJoanLaurer! Then, grab the popcorn for an all-new episode of WWE Rivals with two of the biggest stars in WWE and in Hollywood, @TheRock and @JohnCena! It all starts at 8/7c only on @AETV! pic.twitter.com/t6wRApSMQQ — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023

– This week’s A&E: WWE Rivals episode focuses on the rivalry between WWE legends Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena.