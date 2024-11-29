WWE Blocks Christian Cage’s Trademark Attempt For “Captain Charisma”

Christian Cage is attempting to gain the trademark rights to his former nickname. This comes as he continues to redefine himself in the AEW after returning to the ring a few years ago.

Cage made his AEW debut in 2021 with the Revolution pay-per-view event, where he secured a multi-year contract with AEW. Since then, he has been a multiple TNT Champion and is frequently seen on television.

Shortly after joining AEW, he filed for trademark rights to the Christain Cage name, as he is unable to use Christian because WWE controls the brand. He owns it for entertainment and clothing purposes.

According to Dave Meltzer’s current Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cage has filed for the rights to “Captain Charisma” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

However, WWE opposed him. It is unknown whether Cage intends to pursue an appeal.