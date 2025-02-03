WWE Boasts Business Success Of Royal Rumble 2025

WWE issued the following press release touting WWE Royal Rumble 2025 breaking the all-time single-night event gate record:

ROYAL RUMBLE® 2025 GENERATES LARGEST GATE FOR ANY SINGLE-NIGHT EVENT IN WWE HISTORY

Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Shatters Event Gate, Viewership, Merchandise, Sponsorship & Social Records

February 3, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Royal Rumble® 2025, which emanated from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, became the most-successful and highest-grossing Royal Rumble event in company history.

Highlights include:

* GATE: Royal Rumble 2025 generated the largest gate for any single-night event in WWE history. Saturday’s PLE, which drew 70,342 fans to Lucas Oil Stadium, is only behind WrestleMania® 40 Saturday & Sunday for any single-night gate.

* VIEWERSHIP: Royal Rumble 2025 set the event’s all-time viewership record, up nearly 14 percent domestically, distributed on Peacock, from last year’s record-setting audience. International viewing numbers are up even higher year-over-year with Royal Rumble shifting to Netflix globally.

* MERCHANDISE: In partnership with Fanatics, merchandise sales were up more than 95 percent versus the previous Royal Rumble record set last year in 2024, making Royal Rumble 2025 the highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event of all-time.

* SPONSORSHIP: Sponsorship revenue was up 94 percent versus the previous record set in 2024. Royal Rumble featured 14 total partners, with 100 percent of the matches sponsored.

* SOCIAL: Royal Rumble 2025 set a record for the most social video views in Royal Rumble history. WWE Superstar Bron Breakker spearing popular streamer IShowSpeed became the most-viewed Royal Rumble social post of all-time, generating more than 300,000,000 social views in less than 24 hours.

Royal Rumble 2025 marked the first Premium Live Event to take place in Indianapolis as part of a first-of-its-kind partnership struck last year with Indiana Sports Corp that will see WWE’s three largest stadium events – WrestleMania, SummerSlam® and Royal Rumble – take place in Indianapolis.

The record-breaking event was highlighted by WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble matches to earn world title bouts at WrestleMania.

