WWE Booking Talents For WM 36 Week

WWE officials have reportedly started booking former talents for WrestleMania 36 weekend in Tampa.

Former WWE Champion JBL is among the names booked for the big weekend in Tampa, according to PWInsider. Darren Young, Hornswoggle and Santino Marella have also been booked for WrestleMania 36 Weekend.

It’s possible JBL was booked for the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff pre-show, but the others are likely being booked for WrestleMania 36 Axxess and other signing appearances, including the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.