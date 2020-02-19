WWE Books More Former Talents For WrestleMania 36 Weekend

WWE has booked Brodus Clay and Cameron for Wrestlemania 36 weekend, according to PWinsider.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE also booked JBL, Hornswoggle, Darren Young and Santino Marella for WM 36 Week, likely for AXXESS and other appearances. It was later reported that JBL would be going into the WWE HOF during WM Weekend.

Clay and Cameron are also most likely booked for AXXESS, but fans are already speculating on a possible reunion of Clay and The Funkadactyls with Naomi, who is rumored to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WM 36.