WWE Books NXT Superstars For SmackDown This Week

Several WWE NXT Superstars are booked for Friday’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, LA Knight and Roderick Strong are all scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown in Kansas City, according to PWInsider. There’s no word on if they will be wrestling or not.

Knight defeated Strong in a dark match at last Friday’s SmackDown taping, and then both worked the pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings on Monday night.

Shirai has not worked a main roster event since the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view, while Kai worked several SmackDown dark matches in the fall and winter of 2021. She last competed at a main roster event during the November 12 SmackDown taping, where she defeated Cora Jade in a dark match.

