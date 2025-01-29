WWE Bringing Back Absent Star For Royal Rumble Weekend

After months off television, WWE is set to bring back Omos for this weekend’s Royal Rumble event.

According to PWInsider.com and Fightful Select, Omos is being brought in by WWE, though it remains unclear whether he will be in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Fightful noted that his name has been discussed internally for the bout, adding that Omos has impressed WWE officials with his recent run in Pro Wrestling NOAH and his willingness to travel to Japan. During his time in NOAH, Omos competed in a handful of Tag Team Title matches, further expanding his experience outside of WWE.

Omos last competed on WWE television during the April 5th episode of SmackDown, where he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Since his WrestleMania 39 match against Brock Lesnar, he has wrestled sporadically at live events. Under Vince McMahon’s creative direction, Omos was regularly featured on television, often accompanied by his manager MVP.

With the Royal Rumble only days away, fans are now left wondering whether WWE will reintroduce The Nigerian Giant as a dominant force in the 30-man battle.