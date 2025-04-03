WWE Bringing Back Evolution PLE After 7 Years

After weeks of speculation, WWE is reportedly set to bring back its all-women’s Evolution premium live event for the first time since 2018. According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, the event is now officially locked in for Saturday, July 5, 2025, and will take place at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The original Evolution PLE took place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, and was widely praised for its match quality and significance as WWE’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view. Despite critical acclaim and fan enthusiasm, the event was never repeated—until now.

“A follow-up to the Evolution PLE news from last Thursday’s show,” WrestleVotes reported. “We are told the date of that show has now been confirmed with the speculated date of Saturday, July 5, now locked in and official. Also, look for an official announcement from WWE about Evolution this coming Monday. So we’ll see how they present it—likely just a tweet. However, they may make a bigger deal about it. We’ll see, but that’s how it stands.”

While WWE has yet to make a public announcement, all signs point to Evolution making its long-awaited return this summer, with an official reveal expected as early as Monday.