WWE Bringing Back Fastlane PPV Event For 2021

With WWE Wrestlemania 37 officially being moved from March 28th to April 11th, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE will be bringing back the Fastlane PPV in March. There was no Fastlane PPV in 2020.

The WWE Elimination Chamber PPV has also been moved from February 28th to February 21st. Here is the updated WWE PPV schedule for the next several months:

January 31st – 2021 Royal Rumble from the Thunderdome

February 14th – WWE NXT Takeover from the Thunderdome

February 21st – 2021 Elimination Chamber from the Thunderdome

March 21st – 2021 Fastlane from the Thunderdome

April 10th and 11th – WWE Wrestlemania 37 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa