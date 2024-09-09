WWE Bringing Bullrope Match With Undisputed Title On-The-Line To Co-Op Live Arena In U.K.

WWE released an announcement on Monday regarding the company’s return to Manchester, England.

The October 16 show at Co-op Live Arena in Manchester will feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa in a Bullrope Match.

Featured below is the official announcement released by WWE on Monday to promote the special attraction:

Undisputed WWE Championship Bull Rope Match to headline WWE Live in Manchester, UK

WWE today announced the highly anticipated match card for WWE Live at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on Wednesday, October 16.

Featuring more than 20 of the world’s most-loved WWE Superstars, the show will be headlined by a special attraction BULL ROPE MATCH for the Undisputed WWE Championship between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.

Featured at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on Wednesday, October 16, will be:

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY RHODES vs. SOLO SIKOA in an UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPIONSHIP BULL ROPE MATCH

GUNTHER vs. “MAIN EVENT” JEY USO in a WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP STREET FIGHT

NIA JAX vs. BAYLEY in a WWE WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

PLUS LA KNIGHT, SHINSUKE NAKAMURA, TAMA TONGA, TONGA LOA, JACOB FATU, #DIY, SANTOS ESCOBAR, ANDRADE

AND BIANCA BELAIR, JADE CARGILL, CHELSEA GREEN, PIPER NIVEN

WITH RANDY ORTON

…and more!*

TICKETS FOR WWE LIVE IN MANCHESTER ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, ARE AVAILABLE NOW FROM TICKETMASTER.CO.UK.

*Talent subject to change