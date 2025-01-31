WWE Bringing In Second-Generation Stars And Legends For Royal Rumble Weekend

More names are set to be in Indianapolis for WWE’s Royal Rumble weekend. While some legends will be in attendance for the show and former stars may be used as surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble matches, not everyone in town will be featured on camera. Some will be there for interviews related to WWE projects, while others are simply visiting.

According to PWInsider.com, several WWE legends are expected to be at the event, including The Undertaker and Kurt Angle. Sean Waltman has also been discussed internally, though it remains unclear if he will be present. Some within WWE believe he will be in attendance.

Additionally, WWE is bringing in some NXT trainees, including Mark Henry’s son, Jacob. Another second-generation talent, Brock Rechsteiner—the son of Scott Steiner—is also expected to be in town.

WWE has reportedly shown interest in Rechsteiner. Scott Steiner previously revealed that WWE offered his son a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal while he was playing as a wide receiver at Jacksonville State University.