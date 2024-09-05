WWE Bringing Live Prime Time Special To NBC

By
Matt Boone
-

A big announcement is coming soon from World Wrestling Entertainment.

According to a new report by Wrestle Votes, the company will soon be announcing a live prime time WWE on NBC special event.

The report states the announcement is coming “in the next few days,” and that tickets are expected to go on-sale for the special next Friday.

The location is still unknown.

Additionally, the report states that there has been “some internal speculation about a Saturday night in December.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR